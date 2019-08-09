BNSF trains with first responders to prepare for possible oil spills

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - First responders were training on the Upper Mississippi preparing for potential oil spills on Thursday.

Local, state, and federal agencies were part of a specialized on-river exercise in Prarie Du Chien, practicing coordination and response to a simulated railroad derailment with hazardous materials on the Upper Misissippi River.

The training session was hosted by BNSF Railways, hoping to help first responders minimize the impacts of a potential crude oil spill.

"We want to be able to work with local agencies, so that we can understand together the best ways to respond," said Director of Public Affairs for BNSF, Amy McBeth.

BNSF continually trains with first responders and last year helped train 6,800 responders across it's network.

