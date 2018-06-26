News

Blue Stars host River City Rhapsody Drum & Bugle Corps Show

Posted: Jun 26, 2018

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - River City Rhapsody, an event that brings some of the best drum and bugle corps in the world to La Crosse, will be held at UW La Crosse Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on July 1.

Performing Corps will be: The Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps of La Crosse, WI; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, IL; Madison Scouts of Madison, WI; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, IL; Crossmen of San Antonio, TX; Colts of Dubuque, IA; Genesis of Austin, TX; River City Rhythm of Anoka, MN; and Govenaires of St. Peter, MN. 

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

