Blood drive makes Riverfest admission buttons available to donors in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A blood donation drive could help you save money for an upcoming festival in La Crosse.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting the La Crosse Declaration for Donations blood drive at the La Crosse Center starting tomorrow.
Currently, the Center is at 68 percent of their needed supply of O positive blood.
Donors will receive an admission button to this year's Riverfest festivities in La Crosse.
Walk ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
More information is available at the Versiti website.
