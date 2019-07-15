Blood donations needed as supplies reach dangerously low levels

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Health officials say the blood supply is at dangerously low levels, so they are issuing an emergency appeal for donations.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin says the situation began to spiral in late June when donations fell short by 1,800 for the month, according to a press release. The shortage worsened around the fourth of July holiday.

"It's a critical situation. Without the generosity of our donors, we will be unable to ensure an adequate blood supply to help patients and meet the needs of our hospital partners across Wisconsin," says Versiti Senior Medical Director Jerome Gottschall, in a press release. "We urge the community to donate blood to bring the supply back to safe levels and give the gift of life to patients in need."

All blood types are needed, but there is less than half a day supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Those are used in emergency rooms and for trauma patients.

The appointments that are currently scheduled are not enough to ensure that hospitals in Wisconsin will be properly stocked in the days and weeks ahead.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is the exclusive blood supplier to 56 hospitals statewide.

