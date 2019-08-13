Block Party celebrates "Northside Pride"
Organizations hand out free shoes to local kids
Trinity Lutheran Church and the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative hosted the 2019 Northside La Crosse Block Party on Monday.
The event featured music and food on the streets, provided by different La Crosse Northside businesses.
This year's theme was to promote positive neighborhood interactions and celebrate "Northside Pride."
Event organizers say the highlight of the event is always handing out brand-new shoes to area kids in need.
"We've been doing the shoes probably almost 9 years," said Trinity Church Member Debra Keller. "As the kids get shoes, they can have a meal, they can have information about community resources, and just have a good time."
