Bliss Road expected closure

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Bliss Rd is expected to be briefly closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicycles, on Thursday, July 25 at approximately 2:00 a.m.

The road will be closed for as long as it takes for the repainting of centerlines and bike lane lines to dry, which is expected to be 3 hours. Weather or unexpected conditions could cause the project to be postponed.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the City of La Crosse Engineering Dept. at 789-7505. 

 

