Blankets, notes of encouragement donated to cancer patients at Gundersen Health System
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Cancer patients are getting surrounded by support thanks to a donation.
Blankets and messages of encouragement were delivered to patients at Gundersen Health System Thursday.
Members of Dahl Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Wisconsin Chapter made the donation Thursday afternoon.
The donation is part of a national 'Loves to Care' campaign.
Doctors say the donation provides a boost to people who need it.
"They feel like they are supported and loved by people outside of just their immediate family, I know they have the support of not only the cancer center, but their community," said Dr. Collin Driscoll with Gundersen Health System.
More than 43,000 blankets will be donated through the program nationwide through the program.
