Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children

BLAIR, Wis. (WKBT) - If there's one thing Mason and Ethan Hurd love more than animals, it's a good puzzle.

"It's weird, I have two kids with Prader-Willi Syndrome and both are weirdly obsessed with puzzles," said their mom Tessa Hurd.

Ethan and Mason have Prader-Willi Syndrome. A genetic birth defect that in part makes allows a child to excessively wander, and left one piece of the Hurd family missing.

"They were gone," recalled Tessa.

On an average Sunday, Mason and Ethan were playing at their church's park when they wandered into the nearby woods. The family quickly found Mason, but Ethan was nowhere to be found.

"It was panic. All this stuff floods your mind. As time passed my worry got stronger and stronger," added Tessa.

Ethan went into the woods in search of a grizzly bear, and fell into a creek.

"We ended up finding Ethan on a back road, probably a mile from the church. And he was soaked from head to toe," recalled Tessa.

Once all pieces of the family were back together. Tessie realized she needed help watching over her boys, and ordered an AngelSense tracking device.

"This is the device that he has on him, he's very particular how it goes on, so I love the belt because it gives him the opportunity to judge how tight how loose."

Tessie gets text alerts whenever Mason or Ethan get too far out of the zone she sets for them. While having two children with Prader-Willi requires more tools and safety features throughout the house, Tessie and her husband grant wouldn't have it any other way.

"The love that our kids can give is unlike any other. The innocence they can give you and the love they can give you is just unlike what you could imagine."

The tracking tool was expensive for Tessie.

"I wasn't sure how we are going to afford this."

But it's a small price to pay, to bring all pieces of the family puzzle together.

