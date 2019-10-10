Blackhawk Park closes due to high water

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily closed Blackhawk Park, near De Soto, yesterday due to high water.

Corps staff also closed three Mississippi River landings due to the high river stages. They include Bad Axe and Jay's landings in Wisconsin and Millstone Landing in Minnesota.

Anyone with upcoming reservations at Blackhawk Park should contact park staff at 608-648-3314.

The Corps will reopen the park and landings as conditions allow.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.