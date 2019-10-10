Blackhawk Park closes due to high water
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily closed Blackhawk Park, near De Soto, yesterday due to high water.
Corps staff also closed three Mississippi River landings due to the high river stages. They include Bad Axe and Jay's landings in Wisconsin and Millstone Landing in Minnesota.
Anyone with upcoming reservations at Blackhawk Park should contact park staff at 608-648-3314.
The Corps will reopen the park and landings as conditions allow.
