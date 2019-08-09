Bill Miller shares his story with students at Northside Elementary in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Grammy Award-winning Native American artist is sharing his story with area students.

Bill Miller shared his music, storytelling and art with all Northside Elementary School students and staff.

The visit comes during a day of lessons focused on inclusion and diversity at the school.

Miller worked with students to paint art pieces during the day.

The inspirational impact of the day is one Miller hopes everyone in attendance takes with them.

"I do believe I inspired them, but they inspired me too, so that what people need to know that it wasn't just a regular where you show up at a bar, club whatever. It was atypical; it was a phenomenal experience for me," said recording artist Bill Miller.

The day also included the kick-off of a new club at the school focused on promoting education and a better understanding of traditionally marginalized cultures.



