Bike skill camp underway in La Crosse for children with disabilities
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A bike skills camp is helping children with disabilities be safer this summer.
The week-long camp is in its second year.
Ten Campers received instruction on how to safely ride a two-wheel bike.
The necessary skills are taught by Adapted physical education teachers and UW-La Crosse adapted P.E. students.
"Parents don't necessarily have the knowledge or expertise on that, so that's why we bring in our adapted [physical education] teachers that have that knowledge and expertise to teach our graduates students how to teach those kids with disabilities to independently ride," said Abbie Wagner, supervisor, UW-La Crosse Center on Disability Health.
The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Greater La Crosse Area chapter, La Crosse Area Autism Foundation and UW-La Crosse Center on Disability Health and Adapted Physical Activity partnered for the event.
