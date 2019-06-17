News

Bike skill camp underway in La Crosse for children with disabilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A bike skills camp is helping children with disabilities be safer this summer.

The week-long camp is in its second year.

Ten Campers received instruction on how to safely ride a two-wheel bike.

The necessary skills are taught by Adapted physical education teachers and UW-La Crosse adapted P.E. students.

"Parents don't necessarily have the knowledge or expertise on that, so that's why we bring in our adapted [physical education] teachers that have that knowledge and expertise to teach our graduates students how to teach those kids with disabilities to independently ride," said Abbie Wagner, supervisor, UW-La Crosse Center on Disability Health.

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Greater La Crosse Area chapter, La Crosse Area Autism Foundation and UW-La Crosse Center on Disability Health and Adapted Physical Activity partnered for the event.
 

