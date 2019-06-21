Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival Saturday in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - We are one day away from the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival in La Crosse.

Crews were busy Friday setting up on the shore in Copeland Park along the Black River.

More than 50 teams of rowers will compete in races starting tomorrow morning.

The annual event supports breast cancer survivors in our area, along with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

"It's really a fun atmosphere, it's got a lot of energy, we like to encourage our community to come check it out. Even if you're not paddling or you have no interest in paddling, you gotta see it to believe it," said Heidi Odegaard, community events coordinator for Mayo Clinic Health System.

The opening ceremony is at 7:30 a.m Saturday morning.

There is no charge to attend and spectators are encouraged to come cheer on the teams.

In addition to the dragon boat races, the festival will include music, free family activities and food.



