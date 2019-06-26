Bicyclists honor EMS workers with a special memorial ride

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A long distance cycling event stops in La Crosse to honor the lives of E-M-S individuals that have died.

The Midwest Route of the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride spans over 6 days.

The cyclists kickoff in St. Paul and cycle all the way to Chicago.

Bikers stopped in La Crosse for Day 2 of their trek. Tomorrow they will bike 100 miles and end day 3 in Baraboo.

75 EMS individuals were honored today with a bell ringing ceremony, helicopter flyovers, a bagpipe performance, and visits from service workers from across the Tri-State area.

"It just shows that they are not forgotten. The individuals will always be remembered and I keep the tags of the individuals that I have ridden for in the past and they always go with me," says David Rogers, the Midwest Route Coordinator.

Those who can complete the 478 mile ride are known as the Muddy Angels.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.