Bicycle Fest underway in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Bicyclists have the chance to explore our community this weekend with a series of rides throughout the area.
The 9th annual La Crosse Area Bicycle Festival got underway Friday evening.
The festival offers a range of different rides and activities for all skill sets.
The four-day festival is free, with most events starting in Riverside Park.
And it isn't just people from our area that are enjoying the fest.
"We typically get a lot of states represented that come in from out of town, we have a lot of the Midwest is here and I've seen people as far away as Pennsylvania are traveling in again this year," said Jeremiah Burish, Explore La Crosse director of sports and events.
The festival started with Mountain and BMX bike activities at the pump track in Leuth Park in La Crosse.
More information is available on the Bicycle Fest's website.
