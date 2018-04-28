LA CROSSE, Wis. - Thousands came together Saturday to celebrate a La Crosse festival tradition. The annual Between the Bluffs Beer Wine and Cheese festival featured over 100 vendors and live music.

The festival is held at the Southside Oktoberfest grounds and is put on by Explore La Crosse from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The festival has grown tremendously from only a few hundred attendees 15 years ago to nearly 4,000 in recent years. Organizers say the event keeps expanding every year.

"We expanded our tents to bigger larger tents. We made our footprint a little bit bigger on the grounds so now we're virtually taking up every corner of the grounds so we can allow a few more people in the gates. Yeah the list keeps growing in terms of vendors and in terms of people and people just keep coming and loving it," said Explore La Crosse director of sports sales and events Jeremiah Burish.

The festival has been held every year since beginning in 2003.

Sunday the event continues with the Bacon Bloody Brunch. Tickets are available at the gates or online.