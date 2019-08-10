Prominent restaurant in downtown Winona closes
After more than 20 years in business
A downtown Winona restaurant has closed after decades in business.
According to a representative from Visit Winona, Betty Jo Byoloski's on Center Street closed recently.
The Center Street location opened in 1999, according to an archive of the restaurant's website.
The business had been in other Winona locations dating back to the late 1970s.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Franciscan Sisters grant makes Children's Garden Farmer Market possible
- Irishfest 2019 gets underway with bands, art, culture, and sheep shearing
- Betty Jo's in downtown Winona closes after decades in business
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic and the Onalaska YMCA team up to educate students on sports safety
Latest News
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Winona State student drowns in Buffalo County
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Bill Miller shares his story with students at Northside Elementary in La Crosse
- YMCA teams up with Mayo Clinic Health System to limit student athlete injuries
- La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse
- La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis learns from three-time NBA champion Steph Curry
- Viroqua Football embraces change with new coach, offense and quarterback in 2019
- Indigenous Games Play Day teaches students about century old games in Winona