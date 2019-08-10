News

Prominent restaurant in downtown Winona closes

After more than 20 years in business

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:00 PM CDT

A downtown Winona restaurant has closed after decades in business.

According to a representative from Visit Winona, Betty Jo Byoloski's on Center Street closed recently.

The Center Street location opened in 1999, according to an archive of the restaurant's website.

The business had been in other Winona locations dating back to the late 1970s.

 

 

