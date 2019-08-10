Prominent restaurant in downtown Winona closes

A downtown Winona restaurant has closed after decades in business.

According to a representative from Visit Winona, Betty Jo Byoloski's on Center Street closed recently.

The Center Street location opened in 1999, according to an archive of the restaurant's website.

The business had been in other Winona locations dating back to the late 1970s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.