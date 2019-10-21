Best selling author introduces La Crosse to 'cloud spotting'

LA CROSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A conference in La Crosse is urging people to spend more time with their heads in the clouds.

Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society held a visual tour of the sky today at the UWL Student Union.

The presentation taught those in attendance how to recognize the different types of clouds and cloud formations.

The show also explained how clouds get their shape. The founder of the appreciation society says that cloud spotting can help sharpen creativity.

"Spending a few moments each day with your head in the clouds helps keep your feet on the ground. And that's because I think it's good for your creativity, and that's because when you gaze at the clouds your brain is in idle mode. And that's good for connecting ideas," said Pretor-Pinney.

The Cloud Appreciation Society has members in 120 countries worldwide.

