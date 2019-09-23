Bernie Sanders trying to win younger generation voters with visit to Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa. (WKBT) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is visiting Iowa Monday ahead of the state's caucus in February. Monday, Sanders was at Luther College in Decorah to talk to students and supporters.

Young voters ages 18-29 are an important demographic when it comes to next year's presidential election. More than 50 percent of the ballots cast from that age group went to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The campus of Luther College was buzzing as the school welcomed the Vermont senator to campus. It was a standing room only crowd but even those who couldn't get inside were able to see Bernie up close in person.

When Sanders took the stage he wasted no time letting every know how he feels about current President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump is a fraud," Sanders said. "We don't need a fraud in the White House."

Some students on campus said the 2016 election has caused them to pay more attention to the political landscape.

"I think I am more interested and more attuned because of the last election," said Anastasia Baldus, a freshman at Luther College.

Senior Matt Staver said politics is something everyone should keep an eye on.

"A lot of people think that politics might not affect them, but you just never know," Staver said. "Even if you don't think it affects you it probably affects someone close to you."

Some students came to the rally today with no decision on whom they will write on their ballot. They simply want to find out who is the best for the job.

"I want someone who can lead and be personable, someone who can be honest with everybody," said Lauren Schroeder, a freshman at Luther College.

Freshman Izzy Clark wants someone who can identify with voters.

"Someone who is more a down to earth person and not too extreme in one way or another and publicly shows it," Clark said.

Sanders spoke on issues like college debt, fair wages, gun control and climate change. He also told voters what he plans to do to fix America's health care system.

"Other people will pay more in taxes, but in every case, it will be less than what you are paying for premiums, out-of-pocket expenses and co-payments," Sanders said. "It's a good deal."

He hopes voters will get behind him ahead of the Iowa Caucus in February.

"We are trying to do something unprecedented, unprecedented in American History," Sanders said.

The latest Des Moines Register Iowa poll has Sanders trailing Elizabeth Warren by 11 percent.

