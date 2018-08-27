Beautiful Butterfly Project helps girls go to school dances in style

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The Beautiful Butterfly Project held its first dress event for a homecoming dance today in Tomah. The organization was created in 2004 to help girls afford beautiful prom dresses without breaking their bank account – or their parent's.

The organization's founder, Judy Wolff, collects tax-deductible dress, shoe, jewelry, and purse donations to help girls feel their best on special nights, regardless of their tax-bracket.

"I make sure the girls are able to afford it, and if they can't I just say, 'Well what can you afford?' And we go off of that. If there's a price on a dress that they like, and they're kind of 'hee-hawing' back and forth because the money's too much, then I'll give it to them for less. Sometimes I just give it to them," said Wolff.

The organizations founder said she has already given away 55 dresses this year.