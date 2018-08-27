News

Beautiful Butterfly Project helps girls go to school dances in style

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The Beautiful Butterfly Project held its first dress event for a homecoming dance today in Tomah. The organization was created in 2004 to help girls afford beautiful prom dresses without breaking their bank account – or their parent's.

The organization's founder, Judy Wolff, collects tax-deductible dress, shoe, jewelry, and purse donations to help girls feel their best on special nights, regardless of their tax-bracket.

"I make sure the girls are able to afford it, and if they can't I just say, 'Well what can you afford?' And we go off of that. If there's a price on a dress that they like, and they're kind of 'hee-hawing' back and forth because the money's too much, then I'll give it to them for less. Sometimes I just give it to them," said Wolff.

The organizations founder said she has already given away 55 dresses this year.

Donations can be dropped off by appointment only at W7766 McHugh Road, Holmen, Wisconsin 54636. To set up an appointment, call 608-738-1496 or send a message to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Beautiful-Butterfly-Project-Prom-217365445134467/.

