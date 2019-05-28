Bear hit by car near Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - A bear was hit by a car near Sparta Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from Rush Hour Towing Service, a black bear was struck on Highway 27, just outside of Sparta on May 25, 2019.

