Bear hit by car near Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - A bear was hit by a car near Sparta Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post from Rush Hour Towing Service, a black bear was struck on Highway 27, just outside of Sparta on May 25, 2019.
