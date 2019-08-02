BBB: Online puppy scams on the rise

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of an increase in online puppy scams.

The news release says, more consumers are turning to the internet to find new pets and experts say eighty percent of the sponsored advertisements about pets may be fake.

The BBB ScamTracker has 907 reports on this type of fraud and a Federal Trade Commission report found 37,000 complaints involving pets. A majority of those were believed to be puppy sale scams.

Recently, BBB serving Wisconsin has seen a rise puppy scams: they find a puppy for sale online and wire money to the seller, who takes the money, but does not ship the pet.

Here is a copy of the BBB International Investigations Initiative study on puppy scams.

The study also has tips for avoiding puppy scams:

Don't buy a pet without seeing it in person. Do an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, you may be dealing with a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials to see if the seller copied it from another site.

Never pay a stranger with a money order or through Western Union or Moneygram

Always use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charges.

Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If someone is advertising a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, you could be dealing with a fraudulent offer.

The Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters. They also have tips for finding a reputable breeder.

Learn about fraud in your area at BBB Scam Tracker.

What if you have been a victim of a puppy scam?

File a report with BBB's Scam Tracker

Complain at Petscams.com

Complain to the Federal Trade Commission. Call 1-877-FTC-HELP

Homeland Security Investigations at the Department of Homeland Security also handles international fraud. Call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) (from U.S. and Canada)

In Canada, call the Canadian Antifraud Centre: Toll-Free 1-888-495-8501

If you sent money through Western Union, MoneyGram or a Green Dot MoneyPak, contact those companies directly for information about the transactions. They also download their complaints into the FTC's Consumer Sentinel database, which police around the country can access.

