BBB: Consumers should be cautious of asphalt paving schemes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Consumers are being warned of a seasonal scam that often happens during the warmer months. People may place ads or go door to door for an asphalt paving scheme, according to the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin.

The suspect companies claim to have extra asphalt from a nearby project, which allows them to give a prospective customer a discounted rate. However, the jobs are typically subpar work and may cost much more than originally quoted.

A BBB complainant reported that a representative from a company drove by his house and saw the driveway needed work. The representative stopped and said the company was doing a driveway down the road and had leftover materials.

The complainant bought a new asphalt driveway and a five-year warranty for $4,850. The company claimed they would come back and do all the seal coating for the next five years.

"Because I'm 76 years old and unable to do this myself, I thought this was a good investment,” reported the complainant, in a press release.

After he paid the amount in full, the company did not return to complete the job. The person could not reach the company by phone.

The BBB recommends that consumers always know who they're dealing with and research the company at bbb.org. Other tips include:

-Ask the salesperson if they have a solicitor's license from the city in which they're doing business.

-Call city officials to ask if they've received any complaints about a certain business.

-Professional asphalt contractors know how much paving material is needed to complete a project. They will rarely have leftover materials.

-Never hire someone on the spot. If you feel you are being pressured, end the conversation and tell the company you are not interested.

-Get a written estimate that will be valid for many days.

-Get at least two estimates before hiring anyone.

-Don't pay with cash. Credit cards are best for disputing claims and recovering your lost funds.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.