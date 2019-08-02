Bassmaster Central Open brings hundreds of anglers day one in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Bass fishers from around the U.S. and even a few from around the world are on the Mississippi River this weekend in La Crosse.

The Bassmaster Central Open started today on the north side.

200 anglers from 24 states and two additional countries are competing.

Some of those anglers even call the La Crosse area home.

The three-day tournament is one of many held in La Crosse, but the first of the season hosted by Bassmaster.

Senior Tournament Manager for B.A.S.S., Chris Bowes said, "It's absolutely a fertile fishery area. The anglers on stage today, we just got done with day one weigh in, they've caught Northern Pike, Muskellunge, Walleye, a variety of Pan Fish, so it really shows the fishery is very, very fertile and doing outstanding."

Day one of the tournament wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Weigh in time will be held at 2 in the afternoon both Friday and Saturday at the West Copeland Boat landing.



