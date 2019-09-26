Bangor development hold official ground breaking

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) - The Village of Bangor held an official ground breaking ceremony for a new development Thursday, September 26.

The Shelly Miller Addition, a 27 acre parcel on the western edge of the village, is named in honor of a former village Administrator. Shelly Miller passed away on December 1, 2018.

Plans for the development include single family and multi-family homes and condominiums, according to Gary Althoff, Bangor Village President.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.