Bangor development hold official ground breaking
BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) - The Village of Bangor held an official ground breaking ceremony for a new development Thursday, September 26.
The Shelly Miller Addition, a 27 acre parcel on the western edge of the village, is named in honor of a former village Administrator. Shelly Miller passed away on December 1, 2018.
Plans for the development include single family and multi-family homes and condominiums, according to Gary Althoff, Bangor Village President.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Two new mountain bike trails open up in Hixon Forest
- Festers congregate for Oktoberfest Senior Breakfast and Lederhosen Lunch
- Universities implement security procedures, urge safety during Oktoberfest
- German Heritage Day provides educational experiences for students
- Kids Parade gets kids in Oktoberfest spirit at UWL
Latest News
- Onalaska outdoor retail store closing
- Wisconsin weighs felony for actions against pipelines
- EF-3 tornado damages several homes in Dunn, Chippewa County
- Body found in Honolulu canal identified as Minnesota woman
- New online tool shows Minnesota's progress toward sustainability goals
- Playoff-bound Brewers sweep Reds 5-3, close in on Cardinals
- Food delivery company wants to pay you $1000 to eat cheese curds
- What you need to know about parking, aid station before heading to Oktoberfest
- Two new mountain bike trails open up in Hixon Forest
- Bangor development hold official ground breaking