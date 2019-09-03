Band Shell construction continues in La Crosse's Riverside Park
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The next stage of the band shell project is underway in La Crosse's Riverside Park.
Volunteers began installing the natural beams for the band shell in the Park this morning.
The installation of the beams should take about a week.
Once they are in place, the roof can be installed over the band stand.
"The roof shape is curved in the back, expands out in the front, so the whole roof is a lot of curvature, so it's not a normal roof build, but I think it's something that they can do pretty quickly once they get going," said Terry Bauer, co-chair of the Band Shell Consortium.
Project leaders hope to have the project largely completed by the end of October, so the structure is ready ahead of Rotary Lights.
A dedication ceremony is planned for next spring.
