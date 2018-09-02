Band postponed for fire department fund raiser
STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - The Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department has released the following statement regarding their Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser event:
"Due to items out of the control of the Fire Department and event planners. The band will not be able to perform. We are currently working on rescheduling the date for the end of October or beginning of November more details will soon follow.
The softball tournament and concession are still open.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please have a safe and Happy Labor Day Weekend. "
