News

Band postponed for fire department fund raiser

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 05:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 05:47 PM CDT

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - The Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department has released the following statement regarding their Labor Day  Weekend Picnic Fundraiser event:

"Due to items out of the control of the Fire Department and event planners.  The band will not be able to perform.  We are currently working on rescheduling the date for the end of October or beginning of November more details will soon follow. 

The softball tournament and concession are still open.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please have a safe and Happy Labor Day Weekend. "

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars