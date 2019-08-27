Band Camp underway for UWL'S Screaming Eagles Marching Band
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Sounds of the school year are already here for one local university.
The UW La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band is holding band camp this week on campus.
About 160 members are running through drills at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The band performs at UWL home football games, as well as marching in the Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade in just over a month.
The quick start to the season wouldn't be possible without a lot of people stepping up.
"I have wonderful student leaders, and they're just great role models and it's just a big family and everybody takes care of everybody," said Tammy Fisher, Screaming Eagles Marching Band Director.
The Screaming Eagles first performance is Thursday on campus.
The band's first football performance of the season is September 7th.
