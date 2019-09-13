Badgers Basketball Head Coach visits La Crosse to raise funds for local Cancer patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Badgers Basketball Head Coach, Greg Gard, was in La Crosse on Thursday, raising money for those impacted by cancer in the Coulee Region.

'Garding Against Cancer' is an initiative started by Greg Gard and his wife Michelle, after Gard's father passed in 2015 battling brain cancer.

The event raises money to assist cancer prevention and patient care.

On Thursday, a 'Garding Against Cancer' event took place at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Student Union, where a special dinner, silent auction, entertainment and more raised funds that stay right here for local cancer patients and hospitals.

"Obviously cancer research and patient care is personal to me because of what we went through with my dad, and his journey, and his battle against cancer," said Gard. "Really, I try to take his focus, and his motivation of his life to think globally, but help and act locally. So we're having a great evening full of presenters and speakers and I look forward to having a good time, and also raising some money to help patients in the La Crosse area."

The Gards have been taking their efforts all over the state, raising money for different counties and cities across Wisconsin.

