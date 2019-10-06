Bad weather is good luck for St. Patrick Family Fun Run

ONALASKA, Wis. (WBKT) - St. Patrick Elementary School in Onalaska hosted its 10th annual Family Fun Run on Saturday to raise money for the school.

The first three finishers in a one-mile run and a 5K run received metals and trophies. Top three male and female finishers in the 5K also got cash prizes.

There was also games, face painting, and a photo booth for people to enjoy.

One of the race's directors, Brandee McKane, said the event brought in about 120 runners.

She says the weather may have canceled some other area events, but that just meant more walk-ins for the fun run.

"You know, it's a little chilly out there, with the rain and just the weather itself. They go out there with a smile, and they might finish a little bit faster so that they don't have to stay outside as long," said McKane.

Volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Aquinas Schools helped put on the race.

There was also a collection for first aid supplies for The Exchange in La Crosse.



