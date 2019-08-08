Back2School Program needs help providing first-day of school clothing to local kids

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Back 2 School Program in La Crosse is a collaboration between the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities in La Crosse.

It provides an unlimited amount of school supplies to area students and up to 500 kids with clothing, but donations are needed to keep up with demands.

You can help by becoming a sponsor for a child by picking up tags at The Salvation Army, where you will purchase clothing for a specific student. Organizers say this allows kids to walk into the first day of school without fear of being ridiculed for not having a new wardrobe.

You can visit or contact The Salvation Army Office at (608)782-6126 for more information on picking up clothing tags.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.