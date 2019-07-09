Babysitting classes provides skills for area youth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Babysitting classes are getting area kids ready for part-time jobs.

Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting one-day child safety classes throughout the summer.

They include lessons on how to care for infants and children, problem solving and handling emergencies

The classes are offered to girls and boys ages 10 to 14 years old.

The skills will help kids on the job and in life.

"We want kids to walk away from the class being more confident and feeling that they can do a great job and they also have those skills that they need to be able to problem solve and handle emergencies or any kinds of situations that may come up," said Becky Lueck, Mayo Clinic Health System babysitting and safety instructor.

Classes are being offered throughout the summer.

Registration is available on Mayo Clinic Health System's website.



