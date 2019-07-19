Avoiding energy issues during high temperatures

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Power companies are bracing for potential outages as temperatures stay high.

Xcel Energy recommends keeping an emergency kit on hand in case the power does go out.

The kit should include a flashlight, along with batteries.

Keep food cold as along as possible by not opening refrigerator doors unless necessary.

And you should contact your power company if the power does go out.

There is plenty you can do at home to stay cool and avoid issues.

"Things like pulling the shades, if you have a lot of solar gain coming through the windows, keeping your filters clean in your air conditioning system," said Mike Herro, Community Service Manager, Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy will also utilize extra crews if storms impact the region.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.