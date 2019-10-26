Autumn Children's Carnival brings together community members in Holmen

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Fall fun brought community members together today in Holmen.

The Autumn Children's Carnival was held at Holmen Middle School Saturday morning.

The event had about 40 stations through the school, including face painting, food, games and trick-or treating.

Student leaders were hopeful they could raise $4,500 at the event.

Money raised at the event will support the Boys and Girls Club location that is planned for part of the former Festival Foods building in Holmen.

