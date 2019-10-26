Autumn Children's Carnival brings together community members in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Fall fun brought community members together today in Holmen.
The Autumn Children's Carnival was held at Holmen Middle School Saturday morning.
The event had about 40 stations through the school, including face painting, food, games and trick-or treating.
Student leaders were hopeful they could raise $4,500 at the event.
Money raised at the event will support the Boys and Girls Club location that is planned for part of the former Festival Foods building in Holmen.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- As Sackett trial continues, a look at DA Tim Gruenke's homicide trial experience
- Winona State hosting second annual STEM carnival
- Fifth Annual Repurpose Art Challenge was held today
- Tour of historic bowling alleys stops in Fountain City
- Drug Take Back Day helps for proper disposal of medications in La Crosse County
Latest News
- UW System president to retire
- Authorities investigating Crawford County shooting
- Holmen hunter shoots bear acting strangely
- Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin
- Six-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver
- Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him
- Sheriff's deputy burned in crash that killed girl
- Judge declares mistrial in Janesville murder case
- Kids and parents flock to Mathy Center for Safe Trick-or-Treat
- As Sackett trial continues, a look at DA Tim Gruenke's homicide trial experience