Authorities suspend search after report of man in Lake Winona
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office is suspending a search for a man in Lake Winona after no additional information or evidence was found.
A biker first reported seeing a man in the water with his hands above his head near the Franklin Street boat landing. The woman looked away and when she glanced back the man was gone, prompting a search Monday morning.
Authorities with the Winona Police, Fire Department and ambulance went to the scene to assist with the search. A dive team used sonar and dragged the area, but was only able to find a tire, according to Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.
After a three-day search, there have been no updates and nobody has been reported missing.
Ganrude said deputies on routine patrol of the area will continue to monitor the lake, but no additional search efforts will continue.
