Authorities say man killed while working on truck

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed while working on a dump truck south of Dubuque.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics sent to a rural property around 7 p.m.

Wednesday found the 61-year-old man pinned between the truck's dump box and the truck body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

Authorities say it appears he'd been cutting metal on the truck frame when the dump box came down on him.

