Authorities say man, girl killed when tractor rolled over
ROLFE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man and a 12-year-old girl were killed when a tractor rolled over in western Iowa.
The accident occurred Saturday evening about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Rolfe. Investigators say the man lost control of the tractor, which rolled atop him and the girl when it ran into a roadside ditch.
Pocahontas County Sheriff Brian Larsen says the girl just wanted "a simple tractor ride, and it just went horribly wrong."
The man's been identified as 46-year-old Glenn Winthers, who lived in Rolfe. His passenger's been identified as VedaMae Klocke, who also lived in Rolfe.
- - -
This story has been corrected to show that both victims lived in Rolfe.
Latest News
- Wettstein's closing after 67 years in La Crosse
- Gundersen Sparta Clinic honored with 'green' award
- Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office
- Driver shot by police during interstate pursuit
- Lawsuit alleges Hormel, other companies inflated pork prices
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
- Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to contaminated canal water
- US sets pig record with 73.5 million animals, led by Iowa
- AG defends decision not to sue opioid makers
- Minnesota could run out of funds to fix DMV system