Authorities say man, girl killed when tractor rolled over

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 09:54 PM CDT

ROLFE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man and a 12-year-old girl were killed when a tractor rolled over in western Iowa.

The accident occurred Saturday evening about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Rolfe. Investigators say the man lost control of the tractor, which rolled atop him and the girl when it ran into a roadside ditch.

Pocahontas County Sheriff Brian Larsen says the girl just wanted "a simple tractor ride, and it just went horribly wrong."

The man's been identified as 46-year-old Glenn Winthers, who lived in Rolfe. His passenger's been identified as VedaMae Klocke, who also lived in Rolfe.

This story has been corrected to show that both victims lived in Rolfe.

