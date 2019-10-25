Authorities say body discovered in southeast Polk County
RUNNELLS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a body has been found in southeast Polk County.
Deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon that two hunters had found what they thought was a human body about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) southwest of Runnells.
The sex and age of the person is unclear because of the body's condition.
The discovery is being investigated.
