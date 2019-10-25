Authorities say body discovered in southeast Polk County

RUNNELLS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a body has been found in southeast Polk County.

Deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon that two hunters had found what they thought was a human body about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) southwest of Runnells.

The sex and age of the person is unclear because of the body's condition.

The discovery is being investigated.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.