Authorities investigating small plane crash near Viroqua airport

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities confirm to News 8 they are investigating a small plane crash near the Viroqua airport that happened Monday night.

Officials with the Viroqua Fire Department say they were alerted about the crash around 6:20 p.m., roughly one mile from the airport.

They are not releasing any other details at this time, including the name(s) of the person or people involved in the incident or their condition(s).

Tri-State ambulance says they did not transport anyone from the scene.

We will have more information as it become available on this developing story.

