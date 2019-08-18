Authorities investigating possible alcohol-related crash in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities are investigating a possible alcohol-related car crash this afternoon in La Crosse.
The incident happened near the Dairy Queen on Mormon Coulee Road on the south side of the city. Photos captured by a News 8 viewer show two cars with damage.
The La Crosse Police Department said one person is being processed for a possible OWI. That person has not yet been identified by authorities.
At least one person was injured during the incident, though a spokesperson did not know if others were injured as well.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.
