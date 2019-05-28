Authorities investigating fatal Trempealeau County UTV crash

Photo courtesy Grant County Sheriff's Department

ELEVA, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities are investigating a fatal UTV crash that happened over the weekend in Trempealeau County.

The Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call Sunday, May 26, regarding a UTV crash on Thompson Road in the Town of Albion.

The crash occurred on private property with five individuals reported injured. Four of the individuals injured were juveniles and one was an adult. The adult, James B. Fridell, 57, of Huntington Sebastian, AK, died at the scene. One Juvenile was airlifted to a Rochester hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Agencies that responded to assist include Trempealeau county Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Eleva Fire Department, Eleva-Strum First Responders, Mayo One and Mayo Rochester Helicopters and Mayo Clinic Ambulances.

