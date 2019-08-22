Authorities identify pilot that died in Vernon County aircraft crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Law enforcement have identified the man who died in an aircraft crash Monday night in Vernon County.

According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, Jack E. Wuolle, 65, of Genoa, was the lone-operator of the aircraft.

Dispatch received a 911 call at 6:34 p.m., August 19, reporting an aircraft crash near the Viroqua Municipal Airport in a private field. Emergency responders located the plane in a field off Miller Road, in the Town of Jefferson.

The Viroqua Fire Department put out a small fire on what was identified as an Experimental Rotorcraft Sportcopter Vortex. The single rotor became detached from the body of the aircraft on impact and the body of the aircraft slid 40 feet before coming to rest in a corn field, according to a news release.

Witnesses saw the aircraft take off from the airport and shortly afterward, heard the engine stop, according to Sheriff Spears.

The name of the pilot is not being released pending notification of family members.

Agencies that assisted the Vernon County Sheriff's Office includes the Viroqua Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board, Viroqua Municipal Airport, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Viroqua Fire Department, Vernon County Coroner's Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, Vernon County Sheriff's Office, and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.