Authorities identify 3 victims in medical helicopter crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities have identified the pilot and two crew members who died when a medical helicopter crashed in northern Wisconsin.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that the crash claimed the lives of the 34-year-old pilot, Rico Caruso, of Hazelhurst; 43-year-old Gregory Rosenthal, of Mosinee; and 30-year-old Klint Mitchell, of Watersmeet, Michigan.

The men were returning to the helicopter's home base in Woodruff after flying a patient to Madison late Thursday. Search and rescue crews found the wreckage of the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter early Friday in wooded, rough terrain near Caruso's hometown, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay. No patients were on board.

Oneida County Medical Examiner Larry Mathern says the men were "three great members of our emergency medical services community."