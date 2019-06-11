Authorities ID man who died after Wisconsin triathlon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a Wisconsin man apparently accidentally drowned during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon in Lake Monona.

The Dane County medical examiner's office on Monday identified the man as 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove.

The medical examiner's office says preliminary autopsy results confirm that McCulloch's death "was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event." Additional tests are underway.

McCulloch was taken out of the water Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His death remains under investigation.

A second man also was taken out of the water about an hour later and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster says he remained in the hospital Monday.

