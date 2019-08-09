Authorities ID body found by firefighters in Story County

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the charred wreckage of her mobile home in central Iowa's Story County.

Authorities say 27-year-old Katelyne Pratt was alone in her home in Nevada (nuh-VAYE'-duh) when the fire started Tuesday.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Pratt's body and that of a dog were found inside later.

Nearby homes suffered some heat damage, but no other injuries have been reported.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of Pratt's death.



