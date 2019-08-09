Authorities ID body found by firefighters in Story County
NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the charred wreckage of her mobile home in central Iowa's Story County.
Authorities say 27-year-old Katelyne Pratt was alone in her home in Nevada (nuh-VAYE'-duh) when the fire started Tuesday.
The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Pratt's body and that of a dog were found inside later.
Nearby homes suffered some heat damage, but no other injuries have been reported.
Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of Pratt's death.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Suspect in custody for OUI after crash with injuries in Vernon Co.
- 13 vehicles involved in series of crashes near Janesville
- Millions in funding bringing next generation of technology to Wisconsin's 911 call centers
- Irishfesters begin day in style with Killian's 5K Kilt Run/Walk
- Holmen Summer Splash started small, having ripple effect on the log rolling community
Latest News
- Millions in funding bringing next generation of technology to Wisconsin's 911 call centers
- Holmen Summer Splash started small, having ripple effect on the log rolling community
- Suspect in custody for OUI after crash with injuries in Vernon Co.
- 13 vehicles involved in series of crashes near Janesville
- Family members put on leis to remember vows of love
- Home, several vehicles destroyed in early morning fire
- Irishfesters begin day in style with Killian's 5K Kilt Run/Walk
- Judge rejects bid for new trial in 'Making a Murderer' case
- La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse