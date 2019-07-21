Audience gets out of this world experience with Viroqua astronaut

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Viroqua Astronaut Mark Lee spoke at the Viroqua Elementary School on Saturday.

Lee talked about his experience going on four space flights as a NASA astronaut, which sent him around the world more than 500 times total.

Lee graduated from Viroqua High School before getting a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and then becoming an astronaut in 1985.

Lee was inspired to become an astronaut when he watched the moon landing 50 years ago.

"50 years ago I was a lifeguard at the pool here, and the night that we landed on the moon I watched it on a black and white TV in the little area where we keep all the baskets with the people's clothes. I walked out on the balcony. The moon was out, and I said someday I'm going to do that," said Lee

Lee retired from NASA 18 years ago. He is currently the director of Aerospace Facilities at Affiliated Engineers Inc. in Madison.

