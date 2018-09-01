News

At least one injured in crash in La Crosse

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 12:23 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 12:23 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - At least one person was injured in a crash Friday night near the intersection of West Avenue and State Street in La Crosse.

La Crosse Police say a car was traveling northbound down West Ave. at about 10:42 p.m. at a high rate of speed and was hit by a truck traveling on State Street.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, using the jaws of life.

The extent of that person's injuries are unknown, although witnesses tell News 8 they were conscious when they were loaded into the ambulance.

No other details of the crash are being released at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars