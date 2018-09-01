At least one injured in crash in La Crosse

Cynthia Fuchsteiner

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - At least one person was injured in a crash Friday night near the intersection of West Avenue and State Street in La Crosse.

La Crosse Police say a car was traveling northbound down West Ave. at about 10:42 p.m. at a high rate of speed and was hit by a truck traveling on State Street.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, using the jaws of life.

The extent of that person's injuries are unknown, although witnesses tell News 8 they were conscious when they were loaded into the ambulance.

No other details of the crash are being released at this time.