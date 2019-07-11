Asst. Chief Rob Abraham picked as interim chief for La Crosse Police Department

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An interim police chief is named in La Crosse.

Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham was announced to take the role of acting chief by the Police and Fire Commission at Thursday's meeting.

He will take over for Police Chief Ron Tischer, who accepted a new position as chief in Payson, Arizona. Tischer has led the City of La Crosse Police Department since 2012.

The police and fire commission will conduct a nationwide search to replace the chief. Mayor Tim Kabat said he's hopeful a new chief will be in place by early fall.

According to an award from Western Technical College, Abraham graduated in 1993 from the Police Science program. He started with the La Crosse Police Department in 1990 as a cadet, before he became a police officer in Onalaska. Abraham later returned to La Crosse to move up the ranks.

Tischer's last day is July 23. Abraham will begin his duties July 24.

