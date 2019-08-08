Ashley for the Arts underway in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) - Three days of arts and entertainment is underway in Arcadia.

Ashley for the Arts kicked off Thursday evening.

The festival features national and local music acts, along with a craft fair and a family fun zone.

The event raises funds for arts, education, children's charities and medical research.

$535,000 was raised after last year's event.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

Event organizers say several community organizations are ready to make sure everything goes smoothly.

"We have a local police department, as well as our area sheriff department and the hired security team that's going to be working around and making sure that everyone has an enjoyable and safe experience at Ashley for the Arts," said Cole Bawek, Ashley for the Arts event director.

Several parking lots are available for people traveling to the festival.

Information about parking, admission and schedules is available on the Ashley for the Arts website.

The festival runs through Saturday.





