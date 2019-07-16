Ashley for the Arts prepares for upcoming weekend of music, arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) - Another celebration of music and arts is coming to our area.

Ashley for the Arts takes place the second weekend of August.

National music acts are joined by local musicians from schools and the community.

The event also features a car show and an arts and craft fair.

$535,000 was raised for non-profit organizations last year.

With so many people expected, organizers are looking to make getting to the event easier.

"We have a lot of great land owners that are going to be donating their lands so that we can have parking for Ashley for the Arts and we have free bus shuttles are continuously picking up all of our attendees and dropping them off," said Cole Bawek, Ashley for the Arts event director.

Ashley for the Arts runs August 8th to the 10th in Arcadia's Memorial Park.

More information is available at the website.



