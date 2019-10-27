As Sackett trial continues, a look at DA Tim Gruenke's homicide trial experience

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The state has rested in the homicide trial of Eric Sackett, who is accused of killing his former girlfriend Erin Somvilai. Homicide cases are not necessarily uncommon in La Crosse County, but it's pretty rare that they head to trial. District Attorney Tim Gruenke has represented the state in six homicide trials during his tenure, according to court records.

Gruenke's first homicide case to go to trial at the La Crosse County Courthouse since taking the position happened in 2007. Irvin Ramirez stood accused of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted second-degree sexual assault and robbery.

"His story didn't explain her fingerprints in his car on the inside of the window. Didn't explain the blood on the blue jeans," said Gruenke during the trial in November.

Ramirez was found guilty on two of the three counts. He is serving a life sentence.

"Not only did he take her life, but in such a brutal way," said one of the victim's family members during the sentencing.

Then there was trial of Eric Koula. In 2012, the West Salem man adamantly denied his involvement in the shooting death of his parents and claimed it was the work of a professional.

"It's been an exhausting process, and the family is very grateful to have it concluded," Gruenke said after the trial.

In September 2012, Gruenke also secured a conviction for Izelia Golatt, who was accused of killing a La Crosse woman. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding Golatt guilty.

"I believe Kristen Rogers was manually strangled," said one expert on the stand.

Gruenke also prosecuted the case of Jeffrey Lepsch, who was accused of killing Paul and A.J. Petras at May's Photo in downtown La Crosse. In July 2013, Lepsch was found guilty of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

"Mr. Lepsch chose to commit murder, to rob people, to get camera equipment to sell it," Gruenke said during closing arguments.

It would be three years before his next homicide trial, according to court records. Haron Joyner was accused of stabbing his wife to death in front of five children in March 2016. He was convicted in December 2016.

Gruenke's last homicide to go to trial was the case of Todd Kendhammer in December 2017. The West Salem man claimed a pipe fell off a truck and went into his car, causing his wife's death.

"We were just trying to find the truth for Barbara," Gruenke said to reporters after the trial.

After about nine hours of deliberations, the jury found Kendhammer guilty. He continues to maintain his innocence.

